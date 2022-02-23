MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $887.86 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $873.40 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,130.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,439.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.25.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

