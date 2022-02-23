MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $1,750.00 at Susquehanna

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,821.46.
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $887.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,439.57. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $873.40 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $109,903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
