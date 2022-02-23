MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $1,750.00 at Susquehanna

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,821.46.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $887.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,439.57. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $873.40 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $109,903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

