Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.120-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 billion-$57.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.64 billion.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.