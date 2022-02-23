Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $6.34. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 22,766 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.