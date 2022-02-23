Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $6.34. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 22,766 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 7,105 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 19,528 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

