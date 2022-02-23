Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.10 by Berenberg Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €10.10 ($11.48) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.06 ($11.43).

B4B3 stock opened at €10.20 ($11.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51. Metro has a 12-month low of €9.40 ($10.68) and a 12-month high of €12.70 ($14.43). The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.37 and its 200 day moving average is €11.04.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

