Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,829 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

