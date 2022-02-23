Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,635 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

