Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,226 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 14.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teradata by 542.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

