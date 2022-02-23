Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,750 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

