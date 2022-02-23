Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 557 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.56. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.