Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Shares Down 2.8%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.79. 8,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 9,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.95) to €11.60 ($13.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

