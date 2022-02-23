Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Cameron Lionel Groome Sells 60,000 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at C$192,150.

Microbix Biosystems stock opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.