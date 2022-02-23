Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Microbot Medical stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.34. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

