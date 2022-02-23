Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

