Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $79,000 Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,383 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after acquiring an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,763,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

