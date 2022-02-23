Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $73,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,787,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $788,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $260.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

