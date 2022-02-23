Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

