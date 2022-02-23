Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $67,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 384 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,280,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 962.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

