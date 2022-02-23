Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

