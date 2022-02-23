Millennium Management LLC Acquires 103,548 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 406.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $21,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

