Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 227.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 631,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 29.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

PAAS stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

