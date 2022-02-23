Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,459,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 278,361 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FBP opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.