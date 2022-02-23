Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 213,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRWD stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.