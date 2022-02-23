Millennium Management LLC Sells 101,656 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 101,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

