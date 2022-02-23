Millennium Management LLC Sells 875,630 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875,630 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,145,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,123,000 after acquiring an additional 876,787 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,006,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,488,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

APLE stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

