Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $514.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.41 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $452.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King reduced their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

MTX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,829. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after buying an additional 535,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

