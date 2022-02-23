Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $888,377.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $888,377.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $400.50 or 0.01030862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.30 or 0.06958083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,788.06 or 0.99809667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049836 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 12,430 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

