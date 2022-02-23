Mitchell R. Little Sells 3,613 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,716. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

