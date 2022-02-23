MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

MiX Telematics has raised its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years. MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80.

MIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

