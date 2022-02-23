MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,256 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $37,052,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

