MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI opened at $213.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.79 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

