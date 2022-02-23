MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

