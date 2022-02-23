MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period.
KBWY stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.79.
