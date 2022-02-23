MMOCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $292,478.04 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $292,478.04 and approximately $458.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

