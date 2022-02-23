Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $9.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRNA opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.56. Moderna has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,513 shares of company stock valued at $76,116,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

