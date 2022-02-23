Modus Advisors LLC Has $6.32 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,178. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57.

