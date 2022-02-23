Modus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,064 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

