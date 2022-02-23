Modus Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Starbucks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. 296,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,705. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.