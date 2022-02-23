Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.71. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,038. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $209.22 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.52 and its 200 day moving average is $288.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

