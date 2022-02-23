Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 80,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.