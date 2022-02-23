Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock remained flat at $$62.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 101 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Further Reading
