Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock remained flat at $$62.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 101 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

