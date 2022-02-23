Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $11,449.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00399109 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

