MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 0.9%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 600,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 854,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 665,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 543,360 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $4,298,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

