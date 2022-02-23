Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 44.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

