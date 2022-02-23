Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $95,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $714,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

