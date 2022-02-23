Morgan Stanley Acquires 193,494 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 193,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Incyte were worth $55,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Incyte by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

