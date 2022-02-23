Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Livent were worth $50,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Livent by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

