Morgan Stanley Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $69.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

