Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $53,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

