Morgan Stanley Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $277.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $215.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autodesk by 44.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after acquiring an additional 198,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,716,000 after purchasing an additional 220,314 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 23,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

